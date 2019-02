1 / 5

Do you know that the meals you eat improve your staying power in the bedroom? Yeas, that’s true. There are some foods known as sexual stamina boosters. According to a study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, the average length of intercourse is 3 to 7 minutes. To maintain this stamina or enhance it, you just need to choose foods wisely. You can eat foods including meat, oysters, nuts, and apples. These are just incredible and give you a terrific taste. Read on to know how these foods increases your libido and help you hit the sheets with passion.