Your daily habits not only affect your mental health, but it can take a toll on your physical health as well. These unhealthy habits can even cause itchiness around your vagina and may even lead to rashes or bumps around that area which is why it is important for you to take extra care of your vagina. Habits like wearing sweaty clothes for too long, using chemical products that can irritate that part of your body are one of the main reasons behind an unhealthy vagina. Here, we tell you about your daily habits that are actually giving your vagina a hard time.