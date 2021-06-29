1 / 7

Anthony Hopkins is the oldest actor ever to win an Oscar

Veteran Hollywood star Anthony Hopkins, who played a dementia patient in the 2020 drama film ‘The Father’ directed by Florian Zeller, says memory is the most powerful and important tool, essential to survival. Once you lose your memory, it must be a living hell to have no anchors left,” he told Sorted magazine. Hopkins won the 'Oscar 2021 Best Actor' award for his role in 'The Father', becoming the oldest actor ever to win an Academy Award. The 83-year-old Welsh actor, director and film producer shared that his role in the movie made him look more closely at his own life. I think as you get older, you do go around examining life more. This did make me think about my past and my parents and about all the sweet sadness of it all, Hopkins was quoted as saying. According to the octogenarian, getting older has made it easier for him to find happiness in different things. I enjoy it all more. I have a laugh now; I like watching old guys on TV, like Sinatra. And they've all gone too, and there's a great victory in recognising death and mortality while I'm here. Mild forgetfulness is often a normal part of aging, but severe memory loss can interfere with daily life. Below are some foods to keep your brain sharp as you age.