Today, low sperm count is one of the most concerning problem among men. Normally, during ejaculation, a man releases approximately 250 million sperm. However, when he is suffering from oligospermia (low sperm count problem), the fluid ejaculated contains fewer sperm than normal (fewer than 15 million). This decreases the odds that one of his sperm will fertilize his partner's egg, resulting in pregnancy. Smoking, obesity, hormonal imbalance, alcohol consumption, anti-psychotic drugs, and so on are responsible for reduced fertility and low sperm count in men. Moreover, there are also few herbs that can potentially keep men away from the thrill and happiness of parenthood. According to the researchers, intaking these herbs including garlic, neem, papaya seeds, bitter gourd, mint, bilva leaf, and clove in smaller quantity do not affect male fertility much. However, their consumption in larger amount can be harmful.