Libido is term used to describe your sexual desire. When you lose interest in engaging yourself in sexual activity with your partner, it means your libido has taken a dip. Libido levels can vary throughout your life, but prolonged low levels of libido can be an indicator of an underlying disease. A study conducted at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi revealed that one out of three male who are above 40 years of age suffer from low libido or reduced sex drive due to testosterone deficiency syndrome. Your lifestyle habits and dietary regimen can have an adverse effect on your libido. Even some of the medications can curb your testosterone levels which eventually leads to low libido. Apart from this, chemotherapy or radio therapy used to treat cancer can also play a major role in reducing your sex drive. However, there are various health conditions that can also reduce your sex drive. Here, we tell you about the health conditions that can lead to a decline in your libido.