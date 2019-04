1 / 5

Nowadays, people follow a sedentary lifestyle which surges stress and cause various health problems. Also, it can take a toll on your sex life as well. You may know that chocolate consumption is linked to enhance your sex life as its ingredients have a feel-good effect on your body. Some studies suggest that even caffeine can work wonders for your sex life as it helps to boost female libido. While these foods can help you have a good time on the bed. Here, we share with you a few nutrients that you should consume to perform better when in the act.