It is quite understandable that you do not want to get out of bed just after hitting the sheets. The cosy feeling doesn’t let you do so. However, you must know that it is important to practise good post-coital hygiene to ward off infections and germs that may create bigger health issues. It might seem tempting to you to skip the cleaning part and fall straight to sleep. But, this is important. People rarely talk about sexual hygiene these days. It has become a taboo. However, we need to focus on subjects like this to ensure better health and avoidance of life-threatening infections and diseases. Therefore, here we tell you about 4 things you must do after having sex.