1 / 7

Sex can be quite unsatisfying for those who are suffering from premature ejaculation. Also, it can lead to low self-esteem in men and can be disappointing for their partners. This happens because of depression, anxiety, injury or hormonal imbalance. Therefore, keep your embarrassment aside and contact your urologist if you are climaxing sooner than you and your partner would want you to. Along with medication there are certain foods that can help you curb premature ejaculation if added in daily diet.