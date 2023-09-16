  • ENG

Sedentary Lifestyle Affects Brain Health: Sitting For Too Long Can Increase Risk Of Dementia

Older people who spend more time sitting at higher risk of developing dementia, warn researchers.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : September 16, 2023 5:01 PM IST

Sedentary Behavior Linked To Dementia

Encourage your aging parents to stay active and do simple exercise like walking in the morning and evening. Do not let them sit for long hours, it could affect their brain health and increase their risk of developing dementia. Older people who spend more time engaging in sedentary behaviors like sitting may be at increased risk of developing dementia, says a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers. The study, which was recently published in JAMA, found significant increase in dementia risk among adults who spend over 10 hours a day engaging in sedentary behaviors. The researchers noted that the average American spent about 9.5 hours sedentary each day. Dementia affects your memory, thinking, and the ability to perform daily activities. It gets worse over time.

A Leading Cause Of Death Among Older People

Dementia is identified as the seventh leading cause of death among older people globally, as well as one of the major causes of disability and dependency in older people.

Dementia Affects More Women Than Men

Women are more likely to be affected by dementia than men. They also experience higher disability-adjusted life years and mortality due to dementia. Women are nearly twice as likely to have Alzheimer's disease, the most common type of dementia, as men.