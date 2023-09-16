Sedentary Behavior Linked To Dementia
Encourage your aging parents to stay active and do simple exercise like walking in the morning and evening. Do not let them sit for long hours, it could affect their brain health and increase their risk of developing dementia. Older people who spend more time engaging in sedentary behaviors like sitting may be at increased risk of developing dementia, says a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers.
The study, which was recently published in JAMA, found significant increase in dementia risk among adults who spend over 10 hours a day engaging in sedentary behaviors.
The researchers noted that the average American spent about 9.5 hours sedentary each day.
Dementia affects your memory, thinking, and the ability to perform daily activities. It gets worse over time.