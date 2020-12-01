1 / 6

Sciatica nerve pain is often misunderstood as general back pain. However, sciatica pain is not just limited to the back. The sciatic nerve extends from the lower back till the soles of the feet. Therefore, sciatica nerve pain usually extends from the lower back to the rear of the thigh and down through the leg to the tip of the big toes.The severity and symptoms of sciatica may vary from person to person. In some people, the pain may be aggravated by sitting for long periods. In severe cases, the patient may not be able to bend their knees, move their foot and toes, walk, or even stand. The pain may be accompanied by burning or tingling sensation, numbness and weakness down the affected leg. People between the ages of 30 and 50 years commonly experience this pain, which usually affects only one part of the body. Most often, sciatica is caused by a herniated or slipped disc.In most cases, the sciatica nerve pain goes away on its own with adequate time and rest, in around 6 weeks. If the pain is unbearable for you, there are many natural therapies that can help reduce inflammation and pain. [See a doctor if self-care measures fail to lessen your symptoms or if your pain becomes progressively worse]. Here are 5 best home remedies for sciatica. © Shutterstock