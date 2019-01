1 / 5

A mental disorder known as schizophrenia usually appears in late adolescence or early adulthood. It affects your thought, emotions, and behaviour creating hallucination and delusion. There are several medicines that take quite a long time to act on this ‘generally’ life-long struggle. However, there are certain ways to help yourself to manage your symptoms of schizophrenia and improve the quality of your life. Here we help you with those self-help pointers that will help you act on this condition and enhance your self-esteem.