Do you know that certain changes are triggered in the immune system by a fatty diet? These changes are responsible for liver inflammation and scarring which is common in people who have Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a serious form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. This may lead to severe and irreversible damage. To avoid it, some lifestyle modifications are needed including cutting salt, sugar, fried foods, alcohol and refined grains out from your diet.