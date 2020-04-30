1 / 7

Dry, peeling lips can be painful physically and aesthetically. And chapped lips are not just a winter thing, many people face it in summers too. The layer of the skin on the lips is thinner, more delicate and sensitive than other parts of the body. As a result, moisture loss affects your lips more than anywhere else. If you have the habit of licking lips or biting off dead skin, stop it now. It is a natural instinct to wet the lips by licking them whenever they feel dry, but it can aggravate the condition further. Wetting them with your saliva can give temporary relief, but when the saliva evaporates, the dryness will increase. The enzymes present in saliva can also irritate the cracked skin. Biting off, peeling or scrubbing the flaky skin will cause more harm. It can even lead to bleeding which will further irritate the chapped skin and slow down its healing. You can easily get OTC ointments to treat chapped lips, but there also several magical ingredients at home that can do the trick. Here are some effective ones you can try -