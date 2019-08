1 / 6

Beer is the most consumed alcoholic drink in the world and only behind water and tea in terms of all liquid consumables. Making a good beer is a piece of art and science. Only with the best material can the best beer be made. Malted barley, wheat, maize (corn) and rice along with fruits and herbs for flavour are the most important component of a beer. The entire process requires huge fermentation tanks. Each beer on average has 4 to 6 per cent of alcohol. But special breweries sometimes make one with even 40 per cent. Temperature of the beer plays a big role in its taste. Beer will always taste different at different temperatures. It is best to keep it cold and in the shade. Today, beer is a sign of happiness and purity. In fact, it is slowly moving into its own festivals, pub games and pub crawling.Let us look at a few beer facts.