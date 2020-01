1 / 6

Natural remedies for facial skin care have been used since time immemorial. Different cultures across the world have their own unique secret recipes that claim to cure all skin problems. Nowadays, with the focus on natural care, more and more people are using these remedies without really knowing the whole truth. People try out all sorts of natural ingredients to look beautiful. But, sometimes, you may be unwittingly harming your facial skin by applying some of these ingredients. Here, we have compiled a list of some of the worst things that you can ever put on your face. If you want to maintain your skin health and look beautiful, keep away from applying these on your face.