Safety for Children: Ways To Keep Your Child Safe When Playing Outdoors

While outdoor play is crucial for a child's physical and mental development, playing outdoors can introduce them to many possible health risks.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : May 13, 2023 7:31 PM IST

Safety For Children

Outdoor play is essential for your child’s healthy development. Being active helps in developing a strong body and mind. Outdoor play means they have more space to jump, run, and climb, which allow them to test their limits, learn new skills and explore risks. Research has also shown that exposure to nature stimulates creativity and problem-solving skills in children. While outdoor time provides numerous benefits to children, playing outdoors also introduce them to possible risks associated exposure to sun, heat, germs and bugs, as well as accidental injury. How to keep your children safe and healthy while playing outside? Here are some ways suggested by the US CDC to make your kids outside playtime healthy and safe:

Protect Them From Sun And Heat

Encourage children to play in the shade to protect them from sunburns. If it's hot and sunny outside, dress them in sun-protective clothing, make them wear wide-brimmed hats, and sunglasses. If your child is older than 6 months, the health agency recommends applying sunscreen with an SPF of 15 on any exposed skin, at least 30 minutes prior to sending them outside.

Make Sure They Drink Plenty Of Fluids

When it’s hot outside, parents should ensure that their children drink plenty of fluids such as water to keep them cool and hydrated. Encourage them to take breaks during outdoor activities to drink water and reapply sunscreen. Do not allow them to drink really cold beverages or drinks with a lot of sugar.

Avoid Playtime When The Sun’s Rays Are Strongest

Compared to adults, children more likely to become dehydrated and they are also more prone to heat illness. In summer days, avoid outdoor activities for children when the sun's rays are strongest, from late morning to mid-afternoon (between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.)

Protect Them From Bugs

To protect children from bug bites (mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, flies) during outdoor activities, it is recommended that parents or caregivers apply insect repellents (which are approved for children) on their exposed skin. Dress them in clothing that covers their arms and legs.

Keep Them Away From Dangerous Things

Playing outside on the playground means increased risk for injuries. See that they use equipment that is right for his/her age. Keep children away from stray or wild animals. Look out for tree stumps or rocks in the play area that can injure the children.