Pregnant and have difficulty sleeping? Don’t worry, you are not alone. Many women experience sleep problems during pregnancy. Pregnant women tend sleep more during their first trimesters but with each passing trimester, their sleep quality also drops. Pregnancy can make you feel exhausted and cause insomnia at night. Hormonal changes and physical discomfort during pregnancy can also cause lack of sleep. During your first trimester, you may experience these changes - waking up frequently to visit the bathroom, physical and emotional stress not making you sleep, or feeling more sleepy during the day. In the second trimester, the fetus moves above the bladder and reduces pressure on it. And hence you may feel fewer urges to urinate at night. But emotional stress and the baby’s growth may still disturb your sleep.As you enter the third trimester, your belly size will make you feel discomfort and disturb your sleep. Sinus congestion, heartburn, leg cramps, more pressure on the bladder are other reasons that causes sleep problems during this stage of pregnancy. Luckily, we have safe and effective natural remedies to help you get good night sleep.