Essential oils of lavender, ylang-ylang, and chamomileYou can use around 2-3 drops of the essential oils of lavender, ylang-ylang or chamomile to comfort your nerves. Not more than a few drops should be used as it may prove to be unsafe if used in excess. Use of lavender oil could be harmful during the first trimester of pregnancy. Check with your doctor, and if you do use it, do so occasionally and not more than 3 drops at a time.• Place the drops on a tissue instead of your pillow. This will ensure that the oil is fresh every time.• You can also indulge in relaxing with a warm bath just before going to bed. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to the bath.• If you are using a vaporizer, ensure that it is not left on for more than 15-20 minutes. Too much of exposure may cause nausea and headaches.Another way in which you can use essential oils to help you sleep is by asking your partner to give you a neck and shoulder rub or a foot massage. Dilute around 4 drops of the essential oil in 2 teaspoons of a base oil like olive oil or grapeseed oil.