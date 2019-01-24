1 / 5

A popular form of physical activity, running is one of the best ways to be in shape. Apart from this, it can benefit other organs as well and can lift your mood. When you run, your brain starts secreting hormones that naturally improve your mood. From raising your good cholesterol level to boosting your confidence, it does it all for your better health. Apart from physical benefits, running has some mental benefits too. It reduces stress and eliminates depression. Running is something that organically come to us. According to researchers, it is something we have been evolved to do. It is incredibly beneficial to your body, mind, and sprit. Even a short run can make you feel energetic and more focused in your work. There is an array of other benefits of running. Let’s explore some of them.