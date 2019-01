1 / 5

A contagious respiratory system viral infection, measles, or rubella spreads through the air by respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing. The symptoms start to surface only after 10 -14 days post the exposure. Look out for symptoms of cough, runny nose, sore throat, inflammed eyes and a red, blotchy skin rash. With no treatment for measles over-the-counter pills to reduce the fever or vitamin-A can help decrease the symptoms. If you are suffering from measles, you can use these remedies straight from the confines of your home to treat your condition.