Why Is Skin Care Crucial After A Certain Age?

Age brings a lot of changes to your body which includes the skin and hair as well. If you are privileged with a gene that help you look young, you are very lucky. But, not all women can be this lucky. Ageing starts at different age for different people but the first few signs may be visible for age 40. Even if you do not see these signs, 40 is the best age to rev up your routine to avoid wrinkles, fine lines, dry skin and age spots.