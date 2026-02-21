Select Language

Red Light Therapy Side Effects: 5 Key Risks You Should Know To Protect Your Skin And Eyes

Red Light Therapy is widey praised for its significiant contribution to better skin health, but this non-invasive treatment also have certain side effects similar to other therapy. Check out these five side effects of Red Light Treatment that people rarely talk about:

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : February 21, 2026 4:00 PM IST

Red light therapy is a trending non-invasive treatment that helps people with skin rejuvenation, pain relief and muscle recovery. However, people need to learn about its side effects which are rarely addressed.“Red light therapy appears to be safe and isn’t associated with any side effects, at least, if used short-term and as directed. This therapy isn’t toxic, not invasive and not as harsh as some topical skin treatments. Unlike the cancer-causing ultraviolet (UV) light from the sun or tanning booths, RLT doesn’t use this type of light,” the Cleveland Clinic explains. “However, if products are misused, perhaps used too often or not according to directions, there’s a chance your skin or eyes (if not protected) could be damaged. The long-term safety of devices that use red light therapy isn’t yet known.” Check out these five side effects of Red Light Therapy that people rarely talk about:

Headaches

Following extended use of high-intensity devices, some people may develop headaches that they find difficult to tolerate. Experts note that headaches linked to Red Light Therapy are usually because of light sensitivity and dehydration.

Thyroid Sensitivity

Several experts warn that frequent neck exposure to Red Light could stimulate thyroid activity, although research on this matter remains scarce. People with thyroid disorders should consult a healthcare professional before using Red Light Therapy.

Vision Discomfort

Eyes are very sensitive to bright light even when it’s non-UV red light. Therefore, if you are opting for Red Light Therapy for rejuvenation, ensure to wear protective eyewear to reduce your chance of damaging your vision. The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition. Also Read - Cancer survivors can fight depression with light therapy