Triphala, a herbal medicine is being used from a long time now. As name suggests, it consists of three fruits namely bibhitaki, amalaki, and haritaki. Each of these ingredients are known to be associated with positive impact on three doshas namely permeate body, mind and spirit. It is linked to a plethora of health benefits. From improving your oral health to protecting your skin and relieving constipation, Triphala does it all for you. According to a study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, consumption of Triphala can potentially promote longevity and overall health. It contains various antioxidants and protects against cancer. Triphala is also used as a natural laxative. Not only this, having this medicinal herb daily can make you lose weight. If you wish to know how it helps in getting the body of your dreams, read further.