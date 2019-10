1 / 6

It’s a fad-diet era, if we may call it. Search for weight loss ideas and you’ll be bombarded with never-heard-before, unique and at times, gut-wrenching diet ideas. While some of these diets work, some do more harm to body than good. However, experts are vouching for a wholesome diet idea with Mediterranean diet. It’s full of seasonal fruits, fish, leafy vegetables, whole grains, olive oil, lean meat and even a little bit wine. What more do you want? The best part about this diet is that nothing is off the menu, not even desserts. There I not strict timeline for the diet, it just focuses on eating three meals a day with snacks. Just make sure your food is more plant based and rich in proteins. Only thing to eliminate from this diet is processed food. As the diet is nutrient-rich, it has many health benefits too. Scroll down to know how it can be a great change for your overall health.