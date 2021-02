1 / 6

After the harsh winter months, the weather seems to be changing for the better. The sun suddenly seems brighter and the air is crisp and invigorating. Along with the change in weather, it is natural that you may also start craving comfort foods to enjoy the freshness of the season. But don’t just reach for anything. There are a few comfort foods for spring that can satisfy your cravings and also boost your health. So, instead of reaching for the fried and fast foods or sweet treats, try out these options. You can choose from healthy cheesy options to an assortment of treats that include fresh seasonal veggies. With a little twist and imagination, you can convert even the most boring food into a comfort food. Here, we reveal a few options that you can try out. We guarantee that these foods will warm your heart and lift your mind.