Nobody loves rashes. The degree of your hatred towards them, however, depends on their location. You loathe them the most when they appear between your thighs. Commonly known as thigh chafing, this type of rash can commonly flares up when your thighs rub with each other or your clothes irritate the skin of your thighs. It may show signs like redness or blistering or both. Though overweight people are more likely to experience these lesions as there is little gap between their thighs, some workouts like cycling or running may also give you thigh rashes. The condition may worsen if you end up scratching the affected area. Well, there are several ointments available in the market for rashes. However, they may come with their own set of side effects which you may not be prepared for. But the good news is there are no-drug solutions for those rashes in your inner thighs too. Starting from oatmeal to honey—all these home remedies are worth a try. However, consult a dermatologist before embracing these natural cures will be a good idea.