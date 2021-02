2 / 5

Sarcoma is a type of cancer that can occur in various locations of your body. It is not very common and that is why it is important to understand the warning signs and symptoms of this particular type of cancer. In general, this cancer begins in the bones and in the soft tissues. Some of the most common symptoms of Sarcoma cancers are: chronic pain in bones, swelling, etc. Soft tissue sarcomas are extremely difficult to spot since they can grow anywhere in your body. One of the first signs is a painless lump. The cancer is not life-threatening if cured on time.