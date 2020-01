1 / 6

So, you are a year into parenthood and your baby is now a toddler. It can be fun, or it can be the most trying time of your life. It all depends on how you size up the situation. Being a parent to a toddler is not the easiest thing to do. It can drive you up the wall at times. But it can also be the most interesting time in your parenting years. Hard to believe when you are faced with a snotty toddler who has just managed to dirty his shirt for the twentieth time in the past six hours, right? But believe us, you can make this a fun time with a few little tricks and tips.