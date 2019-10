1 / 6

Do you also think of a person suffering from lung cancer while thinking about smoking? Chances are even your yellow teeth is due to smoking. In order to make people leave smoking quickly, governments and other agencies jump directly to lung cancer and other serious conditons.There are chances of developing these conditions, but there are several other conditions that have more chances of developing. This may not be life-threatening but can cause serious turbulance in life. From wrinkles on the skin, stains on the fingers and reduction in sensation of smell and taste, smoking triggers could cause lung cancer and heart diseases. The range of health condition caused by smoking is huge. Apart from lung cancer, here are other serious diseases that can also be triggered due to smoking.