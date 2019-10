1 / 6

Quinoa is the most popular health foods that’s rich in proteins but is gluten-free. It’s one of those rare plant foods that contains all the nine amino-acids therefore, promoting health in all possible aspects. Other than that, quinoa is rich in vitamin B, magnesium, potassium, calcium and iron and vitamin E. It’s packed with powerful anti-oxidants that keep body healthy and immune system strong. It’s prepared like any other grain but has more benefits. Thanks to the fitness enthusiasts, the quinoa benefits are trending and thus, it’s made easily available in grocery stores.