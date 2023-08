Learning To Be Neutral

Our brain is powerful and because of this, it can also have a bias towards negativity. Why do we focus more on negative things in life or in a situation? It is because our brain tricks us into it and it can go on and on causing us to have a mental breakdown. But, there is a way in which we can control the negative spiral. Instead of trying to focus on positive from negative, it may worl better if we think neutral. Reaching the neutral zone may be easier and it will help us relax. It also helps our brain access the parasympathetic nervous system, which is known as our "rest and digest mode.