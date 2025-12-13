Select Language

Psoriasis Symptoms: 5 Subtle Hand, Nail Changes To Watch Closely

Psoriasis Symptoms: Long before a health condition becomes obvious, our body gives a signal which we often overlook. If a person with psoriasis does not avail treatment, the condition may accelerate or worsen.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : December 13, 2025 8:23 AM IST

About Psoriasis

Psoriasis is an immune-mediated disease where skin cells built up quickly, causing red or discoloured, scaly and itchy patches. It is a chronic disease that is characterised by inflammation caused by dysfunction of the immune system. There are five types of psoriasis, which includes Plaque Psoriasis, Inverse Psoriasis, Guttate Psoriasis, Pustular Psoriasis and Erythrodermic Psoriasis. Long before a health condition becomes obvious, our body gives a signal which we often overlook. If a person with psoriasis does not avail treatment, the condition may accelerate or worsen. Therefore, awareness is essential to take proactive actions for treating psoriasis. Here are five key changes you must look out for in nails and hands that my signal crisis:

Swollen Finger Joints

Swollen finger joints maybe a classic sign of arthritis, but experts suggest that it could also indicate psoriasis. It explains that gout, trauma and metabolic issues can mimic the symptoms of swollen finger joints. The best way to be sure of the underlying causes, you must take clinical or imaging tests.

Red Nails Streaks

If you notice red nail streaks, it could be a sign indicating inflammation of blood vessels. Experts say that while trauma is common multiple streaks may indicate vasculitis, lupus, connective-tissue disease or infective endocarditis. Although red skin and silvery scales can be found on other parts it can also affect fingernails, toenails and mouth.