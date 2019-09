1 / 6

Avocado comes in many forms, colour and shape. Derived from the avocado trees scientifically known as Persea Americana, it is commonly called the alligator pear, because of its pear-like shape and green skin like an alligator. While the skin and seed have no nutritional value, the green-yellow flesh is packed with nutrients. The flesh is filled with Vitamin K, Vitamin C, Potassium, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin E. It also has small amounts of magnesium, manganese, copper, iron, zinc, phosphorous and vitamin A. An average avocado has 160 calories, making it a perfect weight friendly plant fruit. It has no cholesterol or sodium of any kind in it. Used in making guacamole, avocado can be included in your diet in various ways. You can add it to your mix fruit juice and curd. Known as a superfood, it is very famous among health-conscious people. Here are some of the health benefits it provides.