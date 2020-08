1 / 6

Potassium, an electrolyte, is an essential mineral that is required for a range of body functions. It helps you maintain your blood pressure and heart rhythm. It regulates your nerve impulses and muscle contractions. This mineral also assists in digestion and helps your body maintain its pH balance. The main source of this mineral is through your diet. You need to ensure that you consume enough potassium-rich foods to avoid a deficiency, which can come with symptoms like extreme fatigue, irregular heartbeat, muscle spasms, weakness, cramps, constipation, nausea and vomiting. Bananas are a good source of this mineral. In fact, many people think that this is the best source of this mineral. But other than this, there are many other potassium-rich foods that you can include in your diet. And, some of these foods contain more potassium than bananas. Here, we reveal a few such foods.