Prolonged Daily Aspirin Use May Increase Anaemia Risk In Older Adults

Older adults who use aspirin may be more likely to become anaemic. Having said so, one should not change their aspirin regimen without speaking to their doctor.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : June 24, 2023 7:31 PM IST

Aspirin Use Linked To Increased Anaemia Risk In Older Adults

It is known that anemia in older adults is commonly caused by chronic disease and iron deficiency. Other causes of anemia in the elderly include vitamin B12 deficiency, folate deficiency, gastrointestinal bleeding and myelodysplastic syndrome. Now, a new study has linked prolonged daily aspirin use to increased risk of anaemia in older adults, mostly aged 70 and over. According to the study led by Monash University and published in Annals of Internal Medicine, older adults who take low-dose aspirin (100mg) daily have a 20 per cent higher risk of developing anaemia compared to those who do not take the medication. In addition, the aspirin group also experienced a faster decline of haemoglobin and reduced ferritin (a protein that carries iron) levels. The impact of aspirin use is likely to be greater in older adults with underlying diseases, such as kidney disease, the researchers noted.

Side Effects Of Prolonged Aspirin Use

Aspirin may increase risk for bleeding problems, especially when taken along with certain medicines like NSAIDs and blood thinner. Stomach ulcers, anaphylaxis, rapid breathing, and seizure (convulsions) are other serious side-effects associated with prolonged use of aspirin or in big doses. As per the Monash University-led study, prolonged aspirin use can also increase the risk of becoming anaemic.  Also Read - Renal Denervation Therapy For Resistant Hypertension: What You Need To Know

Should You Stop Using Aspirin?

Aspirin is recommended for some older adults to prevent recurring heart attacks or stroke. Lead author Zoe McQuilten cautioned that patients should not change their aspirin regimen without speaking to their doctor.

Regular Monitoring For Anaemia Is Essential

The study researchers suggested that regular monitoring for anaemia be considered for older adults who take low-dose aspirin. Blood tests are usually used to diagnose anemia and identify its cause.