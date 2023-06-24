Aspirin Use Linked To Increased Anaemia Risk In Older Adults
It is known that anemia in older adults is commonly caused by chronic disease and iron deficiency. Other causes of anemia in the elderly include vitamin B12 deficiency, folate deficiency, gastrointestinal bleeding and myelodysplastic syndrome. Now, a new study has linked prolonged daily aspirin use to increased risk of anaemia in older adults, mostly aged 70 and over.
According to the study led by Monash University and published in Annals of Internal Medicine, older adults who take low-dose aspirin (100mg) daily have a 20 per cent higher risk of developing anaemia compared to those who do not take the medication. In addition, the aspirin group also experienced a faster decline of haemoglobin and reduced ferritin (a protein that carries iron) levels. The impact of aspirin use is likely to be greater in older adults with underlying diseases, such as kidney disease, the researchers noted.