Grey hair is a sign of wisdom. Unfortunately, when this comes at a young age, it becomes a problem. Many researches have indicated that genetics play an important role in greying of hair. Along with this, stress and poor nutrition are some other contributing factors. While you cannot change your genes, you can manage your stress and diet with some healthy lifestyle changes. By including certain foods in your diet, you can prevent greying of hair. These foods contain essential vitamin and minerals. Here is the list of the top 5 foods that can stop your hair from turning grey.