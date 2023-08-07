World Breastfeeding Week 2023: 5 Foods Every Nursing Mom Must Avoid

Coffee
Breastfeeding women should avoid coffee, as coffee contain caffeine and caffeine can affect the kid's sleep pattern. It also affect the kid's developing brain and nervous system.