World Breastfeeding Week 2023: 5 Foods Every Nursing Mom Must Avoid

Here are 5 foods every nursing mom must avoid.

Written by The Health Site Web Desk | Updated : August 7, 2023 8:01 AM IST

World Breastfeeding Week 2023

Mom who breastfed their kid should maintain a balanced diet. They should consume almost every food to provide all the nutrition to their kids through their breastfed milk, but on the other hand breastfeeding women should avoid some food. These foods can affect the milk of breastfeeding women and also somewhere affect your kid's health. Breastfeeding women should take care of their eating habits for herself and her kids.

Alcohol

Breastfeeding women should avoid alcohol consumption, because chances are that can pass to the kid through breast milk. It can affect baby's health, sleep pattern and cognitive development. It also impact the breastfed kid's growth and health.

High Mercury Fish

Breastfeeding women should avoid high mercury fish, as it can affect the breastfed kid's health. Chances are high mercury fish's mercury can mix with breast milk of the women, which goes in the body of the kid through breast milk. Mercury can harm the baby's developing nervous system and brain.

Coffee

Breastfeeding women should avoid coffee, as coffee contain caffeine and caffeine can affect the kid's sleep pattern. It also affect the kid's developing brain and nervous system.

Raw Vegetables

Breastfeeding women should avoid raw vegetables because it can lead to food borne illnesses. They have harmful bacteria which can be passed through the kid's body from breast milk and can affect the health of the kid. Before consuming any vegetable wash and cook it properly.