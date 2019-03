1 / 6

New moms, are you worried about the health of your premature babies', then we have a solution for you. According to a study published in Archives of Disease in Childhood, eight weeks of extra nutrients showed improvements in a newborns' weight along with head growth and length after a year. Reportedly, This can be helpful for the babies. For those babies who are born before 37 weeks and failing to grow properly for them, only breast milk may not meet the dietary needs as all the babies may lose weight after their birth owing to various reasons like water loss. Hence, it is essential to see to it that your baby needs a good amount of nutrition.