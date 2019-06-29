1 / 6

Sunlight exposure is essential for the body as it helps in the production of vitamin D. And, its deficiency is linked to an array of health hazards. But, do you know that less exposure to sunlight during pregnancy can put the child at risk of developing learning disability? Yes, you read it right. A research published in the journal Scientific Reports states that. Notably, vitamin D is significant for the development of brain of a foetus. And, during antenatal phase, keeping him away from UVB can make him susceptible to long-term consequences. Learning disabilities are neurological processing problems that can interfere with basic skills like reading, writing, and higher-level skills like time planning, reasoning etc. Not only academics but learning disabilities can impact an individual’s relationship with family. There are various kinds of learning disabilities that your child can develop. Here, we tell you about them.