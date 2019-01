1 / 6

During pregnancy, you are always apprehensive about labour. You never know what’s is going to happen in the labour room. Due to medical emergency, sometimes women go through the C-section. To ensure a safe and vaginal delivery (without medical intervention), you can opt for certain tips like exercising daily, being stress free, eating right and so on. Let’s hunt for all the important tips one by one together to help you wade through pain during labour and to have a normal delivery.