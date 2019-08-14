1 / 6

Pregnancy is an extremely cherished part of a woman’s life. It is the time when a foetus grows inside her body and she goes through an array of entirely different emotions. During this period, she faces a lot of problems like vomiting, nausea, sleep disturbance etc. but never complaints about anything because all these are for her little bundle of joy. Even after delivery, some of the issues persist and sleep problem is one of them. After the baby arrives, it becomes quite difficult to take out time to take a nap. And, that is understandable. Your baby needs you 24*7. But that doesn’t mean that you sacrifice your sleep and get lost in taking care of her. Taking enough sleep is significant for your well-being. Not sleeping for at least 7 hours a day can lead to problems associated with health and that can be take a toll on your baby. In case, you are new mom and going through sleepless nights, you have reach to the right platform. Here we will tell you how you can end the struggle of getting a sound sleep after childbirth. Read on to know the smart tips that can be helpful.