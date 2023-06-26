Pregnancy Induced Hair Fall: Can It Be Managed?

Why Do You Experience Hair Fall During Pregnancy?
Pregnancy comes along with severe hormone fluctuations. This happens as the body prepares to host the baby. During this time, our estrogen levels may rise up causing a slowing down of hair follicle shedding. Due to this, some women experience less hair fall however, that is not the case with majority of pregnant women. They may suffer from a condition called telogen effluvium in which they experience stress and shock. This can cause hair thinning and shedding. Other than this condition, hair fall during pregnancy can happen due to underlying diseases, stress and hormone fluctuations. However, it can easily be managed through some simple and healthy lifestyle habits.