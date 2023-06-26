Sign In
Pregnancy Induced Hair Fall: Can It Be Managed?

Hair fall during pregnancy can happen due to underlying diseases, stress and hormone fluctuations. However, it can easily be managed through some simple and healthy lifestyle habits.

Written by Kinkini Gupta | Updated : June 26, 2023 3:56 PM IST

Why Do You Experience Hair Fall During Pregnancy?

Pregnancy comes along with severe hormone fluctuations. This happens as the body prepares to host the baby. During this time, our estrogen levels may rise up causing a slowing down of hair follicle shedding. Due to this, some women experience less hair fall however, that is not the case with majority of pregnant women. They may suffer from a condition called telogen effluvium in which they experience stress and shock. This can cause hair thinning and shedding. Other than this condition, hair fall during pregnancy can happen due to underlying diseases, stress and hormone fluctuations. However, it can easily be managed through some simple and healthy lifestyle habits.

Maintain A Healthy Diet

Maintain a balanced diet: diet is the most important aspect during one's pregnancy. It ensures the well being of both the mother and the baby. It can also fix hair loss issues. First, identify the cause of the issue, next, consult the solution with your doctor. The bottom line is that diet will ensure that the mother is getting all the good nutrients and that will stop hair loss.

Follow A Gentle Hair Care Routine

Do not indulge in any kind of fancy hair care routines. Instead, take up some home remedies like applying oil regularly or massaging your scalp or applying aloe vera and getting an at home hair spa with yoghurt, banana and olive oil pack.

Do Not Take Stress

Stress is poison for hair. More than anything, your poor mental health can trigger such problems. So, stop worrying and relax. Take up activities that can help you relax.

Massage Your Scalp Regularly

Hair massage is known to increase blood circulation. This will help reduce hair fall and increase hair growth and shine.