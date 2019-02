1 / 5

According to estimates of Indian Council of Medical Research, around 60-80 million couples suffer from infertility on yearly basis out of which 15-20 million cases are being reported in India. The report also showed that 10 per cent of such cases in the country occurred due to obesity. So, if you are overweight and planning to have a child, you should first focus on losing your weight. Doctors also recommend that you should shed those extra kilos before you plan pregnancy. Apart from making getting pregnant a challenge for you, obesity can also become a major problem for conception. Here, we share with you how obesity can become a major problem in you getting pregnant.