It is obvious to say that if you involve in frequent sex without using any precaution, kids will happen to you. Still, we are saying this because a lot of people doesn’t give their attention to this and practise unsafe sex. You may have heard some parents saying that we did not plan our kids, they just happened to us. Well, they did not land up from the heaven but came from your tummy. So, why not be responsible for our own actions. And, when we are committing something let’s do it with proper planning. The only thing we meant by that is to be informed about what can lead to unwanted pregnancy and how to avoid or delay it. Therefore, here we help you know about some of the effective ways to enjoy your sex life without worrying about any unwanted surprises after that.