Pregnancy is a very crucial and dear time for women. It is no less than a roller coaster ride. What you eat and drink during that time has a huge impact on your growing baby. To ensure baby’s good health, expecting mothers should always be concerned about their diets. Those who are addicted to caffeine finds it difficult to leave it. However, you must know that caffeine can cause miscarriage. Therefore, you should go for healthy drinks that give health benefits to the developing baby and the mother. Read on to know about these drinks.