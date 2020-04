1 / 6

If you’re expecting a baby, you must be going through a lot of physical and emotional changes. Most women experience sleep problems during pregnancy. Regular trips to the loo, powerful cravings and niggling aches and pains can cause trouble in falling and staying asleep. Most pregnant women (around 78%) experience trouble sleeping which can leave them feeling frustrated and low in energy. It can get worse as pregnancy progresses as other pregnancy symptoms like leg cramps, snoring, heartburn and restless legs syndrome increase. Also, the growing baby belly makes it harder to get comfortable in bed. If you’re longing for a good night’s rest, making some changes to your diet may help. Certain foods can promote sleep, thanks to the nutrients they contain. Here are top 5 sleep inducing foods you must try: