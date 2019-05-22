1 / 6

Preeclampsia is a condition that includes sudden high blood pressure and swelling during pregnancy. The swelling is basically seen in the face, hands, and feet. World Preeclampsia Day is celebrated globally on May 22 every year. It aims at raising awareness about preeclampsia and its danger signs to avoid this life-threatening complication of pregnancy. This condition is characterised by hypertension, protein in the urine, blurry vision, shortness of breath, vomiting, impaired liver function, decrease in platelets in the blood. There are various causes behind preeclampsia that involves damage to the blood vessels, insufficient blood flow to the uterus, immune system problems, and genetic factors. As far as its treatment is concerned, women may be prescribed medications to lower blood pressure, drugs to prevent seizure, and medicines to improve platelet and liver functioning. Read on to know how this condition is being diagnosed.