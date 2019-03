1 / 5

Pregnant women should avoid smoking during pregnancy as it can lead to the unexpected death of your infant. Yes, a study says so! SUID can be termed as sudden and unexpected death a baby who is under the age of one. Surely, this is shocking! According to the study published in Pediatrics, those women who smoked an average of 1-20 cigarettes a day, the risk of SUID increased by 0.07 along with each cigarette. Hence, the study suggested that pregnant women should be counseled for the same. This can bring down the incidences of SUID.