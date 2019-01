1 / 5

Anaemia is the most common blood condition among women. In India, 58 per cent of women are anaemic, WHO statistics suggest. Moreover, 20 to 40 per cent of maternal deaths in the country are due to this condition. Therefore, it is extremely important to prevent this problem rather than looking for its cure after being affected by the same. Before planning pregnancy, you must get a blood test done. And, if the test reveals that you are anaemic, start taking iron-rich supplements and eat foods having adequate vitamin c. Also, add green vegetables in your diet along with beetroot and pomegranate.