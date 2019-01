1 / 4

Labour pain can be excruciating, yet some women opt for the brave option and go for natural delivery without taking any pain relief. However, there are some common mistakes that most of the pregnant women make, making their labour pain even more painful and sometimes unbearable. Many reasons can surge the pain during labour, such as a person’s presence in the room, a stressful birth environment will make things more difficult for you. Also, if you do not have an experienced, skilled birth support alongside during your labour, it can trigger the fear causing severe pain. We have marked out a few things that you or any to-be-mother must avoid doing during your labour to keep your labour pain in check.