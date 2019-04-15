1 / 6

Indian women are more likely to miscarry their first pregnancy or suffer recurrent miscarriages than other ethnicities, says a study published in The Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology of India. A miscarriage is when your fetus dies inside your belly before the 20th week of pregnancy. Losing your baby can be emotionally upsetting. There can be end number of reasons behind a miscarriage and therefore it is difficult to identify the exact cause. Some of the common causes behind this include chromosomal abnormalities, hormonal problems, lifestyle issues like smoking, drug use, or excessive caffeine intake, improper implantation of the egg into the uterine lining, maternal trauma etc. A healthy woman generally has the chances of a miscarriage from 15 to 20 per cent. There are certain miscarriage symptoms including weight loss, white-pink mucus, true contraction, bleeding, and sudden decrease in signs of pregnancy. Apart from lifestyle related issues and genetic problems, there are certain foods that can increase your risk of miscarriage. Read on to know about them.